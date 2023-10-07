Federico’s birthday did not go unnoticed Fashion Style in Puglia: All the details of the luxurious party

The well-known influencer and television personality Federico Fashion Style he wanted to celebrate his birthday in his own way. He is certainly one of the characters best known for his very imaginative way of acting, which is precisely why he organized an amazing birthday.

The VIP hairdresser thus decided to organize a huge party inside one very luxurious villa in Puglia. Obviously, she spared no expense to make the day unforgettable.

Many guests, and completely gold-colored decorations, a shade that dominated the evening. Furthermore, he strongly wanted the presence of luminous fountains and many, many soap bubbles to fill the rooms of the villa. Here are all the details

Federico Fashion Style, mega party in Puglia for his birthday

Federico Fashion Style he turned 34. The well-known Roman television personality, known for his creativity and his being very unconventional, also served as the main theme for the big birthday party.

The party was organized in a very luxurious villa in Puglia, known for having been the setting for many weddings of famous people. The decorations were mostly of colour golddominant tone.

And in case it was still too sober, the villa has been equipped with luminous fountains, soap bubbles to fill the room and a tiered cake. Obviously, what could not be missing were the guests, so many guests.

The villa chosen by Federico was The Emerald in Canosa, in Puglia. While for the guests he did not want to pay attention to the quantity, there were so many that it was not possible to count them through photos.

The gold color prevailed, used for all the decorations, including the tiered cake. While the luminous fountains they were used to accompany the entrance of the birthday boy. And as if that wasn’t enough, his entrance was accompanied by a parade of misses and soap bubbles filling the area.