Io Sono Pazzesco, the new single by Federico Fashion Style with which he describes himself and which invites everyone to love each other as they are, is out today. From today it will be on the radio and in all digital stores

Io Sono Pazzesco: Federico Fashion Style’s summer hit

In the song, Federico he talks about himself, his eccentric character linked to fashion and music. Furthermore, I I’m Crazy it wants to be an invitation for everyone to love each other as they are, without exception, and to feel “crazy” on every occasion.

The video clip shot in Cinecittà

The official videoclip of I am crazy was filmed at Cinecittà World and in the QC Terme in Rome and sees the participation of the very young influencer Aurora Celli, TikToker with over two million followers.

The production of the video clip and of Joseba Publishing, directed by Valerio Matteu and the choreography by Gianluca Lanzillotta.

I am crazy will be the theme song for the new TV program of Federico Fashion Style Beauty Bus which will air from 30 August on Discovery Real Time.

“For me, being crazy is life,” he explains Federico Fashion Style, and his I am crazy it is proof of this.