The hairstylist let himself go to some statements about his private life: his words

Since they announced the end of their romance, Federico Fashion Style and his former partner Letizia have become the most talked about characters of the latter period. Over the last few hours, the hairstylist has released some statements that are causing a lot of talk in the main gossip newspapers.

Federico Fashion Style is back to talk about the end of the love story with his historic partner Letizia Porcu. In recent days many rumors about the hairstylist have emerged, all rigorously denied. Furthermore, the news is circulating on the web that the most famous hairdresser in Italy would have had one relation with a man.

Has Federico Fashion Style been in a relationship with a man? Here is the whole truth of the hairstylist

Following an interview released on the weekly ‘Nuovo’, Federico Fashion Style stripped himself, silencing all the gossip on his account that have been circulating in the latter period. When asked by the journalist if it was true that he had a relationship with her man, the hairstylist replied with these words:

One can love everything, from a plant to a symbolic thing. I feel like a free person to love what I want.

Federico’s interview then continued and the hairstylist made other statements. These were his words:

Right now in my life I have no one. When people see that a person is successful, they must always try to discredit him or say things that can tarnish him. I don’t have to justify myself to anything or anyone and in the end I certainly don’t have to say what my sexual orientation is. Each of us is free to love what he wants.

And, in conclusion, the most famous hairdresser in Italy added: