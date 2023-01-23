“Many of you have understood that I took my time, because I wanted to respect the people around me, especially my daughter. I had talked about it with my ex-partner and with my family and with my conscience I was fine, I didn’t do anything wrong ”. Federico Fashion Styleto the century Federico Lauritelevision hairdresser and influencer, who in a story on Instagram denounces having been forced to come out to Verissimo.

“I found myself in the position of having to say it publicly, even though the people who were supposed to know already had known it for three years. I want to close this topic ”, he explains, but first he wants to take the stone out of his shoe:“ I was forced to say it because certain people let out private things of mine that were so confidential that they were certainly said by those who were with me ”.

He doesn’t mention names, but it is clear that Federico knows who the traitor is. “I have nothing to say to useless parasites who keep talking about me in a stupid way, they don’t know the reality and they twist the truth to get likes. Falsehoods have been said, “I didn’t go on TV for myriads of money, I didn’t say it for visibility, otherwise I would have already done it three years ago”. But now “I want to put a full stop and turn the page”.