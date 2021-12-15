The well-known competitor of Dancing with the Stars has been fined again.

In fact, in recent days the Municipal Police broke into his shop in Naples and sanctioned him once again; what happened? What rules would the famous VIP hairdresser break?

Still trouble for Federico Fashion Style; the protagonist of the well-known talent show of Milly Carlucci was again sanctioned after some of his employees broke the security protocol against the spread of Coronavirus.

For the VIP hairdresser, however, this is not the first fine.

Federico Fashion Style fined by the police

Federico Fashion Style was again sanctioned: in recent days in fact the Municipal police broke into his new shop located in Vomero in the province of Naples finding serious infringements by its employees.

Federico Lauri, this is his real name, he inaugurated the new restaurant just a few months ago, more precisely in July in one of the most elegant and renowned areas of the Neapolitan city; for what reason would he have already been sanctioned?

According to the account of some witnesses and de The morning, the newspaper that spread the news, the employees of the activity referred to Federico is the owner would have been surprised by the authorities while they were working without wearing a mask and would have violated the anti-Covid.

The crowd in front of Federico’s shop

When passersby realized what was happening inside the shop of Federico Fashion Style, located at the COIN in via Scarlatti, immediately a large crowd of onlookers gathered to understand the reason for the presence of the Police and the news of the fine spread immediately.

For Federico it is the fourth hall after that of Anzio, Rome and Milan.

At the moment, however, the hairstylist has not yet pronounced himself on the matter and it is not known if in the next few hours he will decide to break the silence; probably Federico is focusing on the other important commitment of these months: Dancing with the Stars; Lauri is in fact one of the protagonists of the latest edition of the famous talent of Rai 1 And Saturday 18 December 2021 the final will be played.

Who knows if this unexpected event will ruin the experience a Dancing or if instead he will be able to live the final in the best way; the amount of the sanction is not yet known. It is certain that, given the current pandemic situation, it is certainly a rather serious fact.

How will he justify himself?