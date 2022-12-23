Without any shadow of a doubt Federico Fashion Style is one of the most popular and loved hairstylists among celebrities. On the occasion of the arrival of the Christmas holidays, the famous hairdresser has decided to organize a party to which many VIPs have been invited. Too bad that, during the celebrations, the firefighters broke into it. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Despite the separation from his ex-wife, the dramas and tears on social media, the life by Federico Fashion Style goes on. The Christmas is upon us and the famous hairdresser has decided to give the so-called “Christmas Party by Federico Fashion Style“. He announced it himself:

We are waiting for you for the Christmas party. Party to be held in the hall of our shop on Wednesday 21 December at 21.30. You can’t miss it. Dress code: sequins, glamour. The hall is the one inside the Coin building in Vomero.

The event in question had as special guest Valeria Marini. However, according to reports from “Il Mattino” there were several problems which hampered the celebrations. In detail there would have been abreak-in by the police:

Stop the party inside Coin. The raid by the traffic police in via Scarlatti, under the command of Captain Gaetano Frattini, took place on Wednesday evening, on the occasion of the “Christmas party” organized by the VIP hairdresser.

In order to be able to carry out his party with serenity, Federico Lauri had to request theauthorization to organize public events. To bring out more details it was the reporter Valerio Esca who stated:

The DJ left after the White Helmets “warned” the organization to start the party. But in the end Federico’s friends, the guests and the participants started the dance anyway, going wild in the hall, as evidenced by the dozens of stories on Instagram. In other words, the party, which was then held, could not have taken place. And despite the presence of two agents and a police squad outside the Coin, the party-gathering went on inside. It is not excluded that at this point the municipal police may decide to acquire the videos of the social networks and verbalize the organizers.

Even the the municipality of Naples did a intervention regarding the matter. These were hers words: