Take away business documents and objects of little value, leaving PCs, tablets and designer bags instead. An attitude that made the hairdresser suspicious.

Easter holidays to forget for Federico Fashion Style. After the problems faced on Easter day when he did not find his daughter at his ex-wife’s house for the usual outing, the famous hairdresser received very bad news on Easter Monday: thieves broke into his mother’s house, his historic residence from child, taking away documents and money.

“Here I am, sad, but here I am. We are all under the same sky… my mother calls me crying and telling me that thieves have broken into her house” – Federico said on social media sad and emotionally tried.

Federico then showed his followers the ransacked house with open furniture, clothes on the floor, mattresses overturned.

However, the strangeness also pointed out by the famous hairdresser is that the thieves only took away the documents of his companies, a rolex and other things of little value, leaving PCs, tablets, gold and designer bags instead. A strange attitude that made Federico suspicious.

“Doesn’t it seem strange to you that they didn’t take the bags? Isn’t it strange that a thief doesn’t take a Vuitton? They were looking for documents and company money, they found them and took them. They emptied all the parts containing the company documents, they took everything, but the strange thing is that tablets and computers are not”- he said.

Then surrounded by the carabinieri called on the spot to report the incident, Federico reiterated: “These thieves stink to me… remember that God is great and what you do to me today will come back to haunt you tomorrow, but with interest”.

And to think that only at Easter Frederick he had to go to the Carabinieri barracks again because his ex-wife didn’t show up with her daughter at the time indicated to leave her with him. For this, he promptly decided to go to the Carabinieri “to see his rights as a father protected”. “I’ve been there at the Befana, same story, now months later I’m going back for Easter”.