After the separation with Letizia Porcu, Federico Fashion Style lets himself go to a harsh outburst on social media

Over the past few hours Federico Fashion Style he let himself go to a harsh outburst on social media following the breakup with his ex-partner. The famous VIP hairdresser revealed some background on the unexpected separation with Letizia Porcu. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

From someone week Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu they are no longer a couple. to give itannouncement it was herself while the hairdresser would have learned about it only through social media. In light of this, the hairstylist has decided to reveal something new background a declaring that they broke up three years ago:

I’m always away for work, I had decided that it was right for her to take charge of her life, because it was difficult for me to think about staying away from her. I have never left my home for good. But love was over.

According to the hairdresser, he would have stayed at home with his ex-partner for the love of his daughter. Furthermore Letizia Porcu would limit the report of her ex partner with her daughter:

Every day I have to wait until 9 in the evening to hear it. The mother has decided without any rules dictated by anyone, that I can hear her from 7:30 in the morning to 9:00 in the evening. I feel sick. My hands are shaking.

At this point Federico Lauri has denied all rumors circulating about his alleged parallel life:

She knows the truth. She agreed to stay home, she was aware that our love was over. I’ve never had a parallel life. She hurts me, because she has a baby and I’m away on business.

Also, the hairdresser finished his own outburst with these words: