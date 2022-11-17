The most famous hairstylist in Italy has become the protagonist of some statements about his ex-partner

Federico Fashion Style is one of the most talked about characters of the moment. The news of the separation from the historic partner Letizia Porcu has caused a sensation and is one of the most talked about topics by the main gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, the hairstylist has returned to being talked about for some statements made about his ex-partner. Let’s find out together what she said.

Federico Fashion Style gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Novella2000’ where he let himself go to some confessions about the complicated situation he is experiencing in this period. The hairstylist does not hide the pain caused by separation from Joy and he confessed that he hoped for a turnaround from his ex-partner.

These were the words of the most famous hairdresser in Italy about it:

The choice to separate was hers. […] I hope that relations between us can return to peace…

Besides that, Federico confessed that he stayed amazed from the gesture of which Letizia became the protagonist. The reason? Let’s find out together.

Federico Fashion Style confesses: “I was amazed by Letizia”: that’s why

The hairstylist’s interview with the ‘Novella 2000’ newspaper then continued with other revelations about her mate. In particular, the hairdresser confessed that he was amazed by the gesture of which Letizia became the protagonist. According to her words, in fact, the woman showed up at the hairdresser’s birthday party despite the decision to separate from him.

This is what was revealed by Frederick:

I am amazed because she had already decided to separate when she came to the party I had in Milan for my birthday…

At Federico’s birthday party Fashion Style Letizia and little Sophie became the protagonists of some shots together with the beloved hairdresser. Will Federico and Letizia be able to get back together and solve their problems? We just have to wish the two to find that lost serenity in this period.