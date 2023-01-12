Not an easy time for the famous hair stylist. First the separation from his wife, now a video that would nail him in a fake goods market.

Federico Fashion Style he is one of the most famous Italian hair stylists and a real star on the web. Her salons located in the most important Italian cities are full every day by a heterogeneous clientele.

In the last period Federico has been going through a difficult period after the separation from his wife and the consequent estrangement from his daughter who he doesn’t see very often anymore.

Alongside these problems in the last few hours, a fuss has arisen due to a video posted on social media that would immortalize Federico in Turkey shopping in a famous market where you usually buy counterfeit goods.

To reveal all a user of Tik Tok on vacation at Istanbul who caught Federico at the city market and immortalized him in a video that went viral in a few hours. “Look who we met in Istanbul in the big bazaar, Federico, who buys fake! Here he is, look, it’s him” – the caption of the images.

It is not clear whether or not Federico bought fake goods, perhaps the lady made that video precisely because there is a lot of custom in that type of purchase in that market.

At the moment the famous hair stylist has not commented even if in fact he is officially in Turkey for a business trip as documented on Instagram. In fact, Federico has recorded videos while he shows his followers thousands of real hair that can be applied as extensions.

A few days ago he went to the Carabinieri to report his now ex-wife who on Epiphany day did not entrust him with her daughter as per previous agreements.

“I do not give up. No one can take me away from you, you are my life, my breath, my joy, my strength, my present, my future! To you who look at me, try to have a heart and think that all the harm you do is not done to me but to a little innocent soul”- he wrote on Instagram.