Guest of Verissimo, the hairstylist indulged in some confessions about the end of the story with his partner

Federico Fashion Style was a guest of very true, the sample program of ratings conducted by Silvia Toffanin. Here the hairstylist could not help but talk about the end of the relationship with the story of her partner Letizia, with whom she had her daughter Sophie. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, the hairdresser revealed some background about this gossip that has seen him as the protagonist in recent days.

Federico Lauri and his partner Letizia Porcu have lived an intense love story that lasted 17 years. To date, however, their relationship has failed and the hairstylist has confided about it with Silvia Toffanin. TO very truein fact, the most famous hairdresser in Italy indulged in some revelations about the end of love with his partner, as well as the mother of his daughter.

In Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Federico was unable to hold back his tears and, regarding this matter, he revealed:

Ours was an important relationship, we fought to have our daughter, for me she is a person I care very much, as you can see I still have our engagement ring. For me it’s like a movie, I can’t detach myself from her, even if she’s made her own decision, I can’t imagine a life away from her.

Continuing, Federico he then revealed:

Every time I come home, I look to see if her clothes are still there, because I think she can go away, even though I am aware that it is over. We still live together to find a solution that protects our daughter.

This is certainly not a good time for the VIP hairdresser who, with his voice broken by tears, revealed: