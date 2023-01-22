The hairstylist has released some statements about his ex-partner: here’s what he revealed

In these hours we do nothing but talk about the coming out of Federico Fashion Style. Once again the most famous hairdresser in Italy has chosen the salon of very true to tell his truth and to reveal that he loves people of his own gender. The hairstylist, however, released a few words about her ex-girlfriend Letizia Porcu, against whom she lashed out harshly. Let’s find out together what she said.

Yesterday afternoon Federico Fashion Style was the absolute protagonist of very true. Right in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, Italy’s most famous hairdresser has chosen to do coming outalso releasing a few words about his ex-partner.

On the matter of his homosexualityFederico Lauri confessed that Letizia Porcu he knew everything. This is what the hairstylist revealed:

She knew for a long time that I was gay because things happened in between. I, being a public figure, have people talking. Maybe I’d write to someone, soft things, huh, and they’d shoot her screens. I justified myself by saying “They hacked my profile” and she replied “Ah yes ok”.

And, continuing, Federico Lauri he then added:

When I told him what was his reaction? She just told me “I will always be with you”. For this reason I stayed by her side, because we were a family.

Finally, the most famous hairdresser in Italy concluded the question by expressing these words:

But then later I think about it and I do my calculations: if you stayed with me for three years after I told you and you plotted things behind my back, well I put two and two together. And I say: why did you stay with me? Maybe the situation suited you?

To then conclude: