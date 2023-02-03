Although a few weeks have passed since the scandal of the separation with Letizia Porcu, Federico Fashion Style he keeps throwing harsh attacks on his ex-wife. This time, the celebrity hairdresser let himself go to another outburst due to the distance of his daughter Sophie. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

There long feud between Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu does not seem to want to stop. After done coming out on the occasion of an interview given to very truethe well-known hairdresser continues to launch digs to his ex-wife Letizia Porcu with whom he had a love affair that lasted 17 years.

There separation it wasn’t easy between the woman and the VIP hairdresser. It is no coincidence that Federico Lauri’s coming out came at this particular moment in his life. In fact, the person concerned revealed that he was gay to prevent his daughter from knowing truth from other people.

Interviewed by the weekly “Nuovo”, the hairstylist explained that he was suffering a lot lack Of Sophie who is currently with her mother Letizia Porcu in another dwelling:

Letizia took away all of our daughter’s clothes. She took away all certainty, it was a trauma for her. I don’t even have panties to change anymore. I would have liked us to reach a peaceful agreement, but we didn’t. Letizia wants to go to court.

Instead, with regards to the love life of the former partner, Federico claimed to be happy for her and for her new love story recently born with Vincent Arena. On the contrary, Federico is currently single because his only love is his daughter Sophie.