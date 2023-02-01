The hairdresser has responded to comments made against his coming out

Since he decided to come out, in the living room of very true, Federico Fashion Style he has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. Over the last few hours, the hairstylist’s name is once again occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some revelations that have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Federico Fashion Style one fury on social media. In these hours, the most famous hairdresser in Italy has let himself go to a real social outburst following the comments made to some web users regarding the coming out made in Silvia Toffanin’s living room, a very true.

These were the words with which the hairstylist started his outburst social:

I’ve read everything, even that I hosted for who knows what avalanche of money. This is not true, just as it is not the truth that I have decided to talk about my coming out for visibility. Also because if it had been so I would have done it sooner.

And, continuing, the hair salon most famous in Italy revealed:

If I have decided to open up it is because in a certain sense I had to. I was forced because someone let my private stuff out. So I had to intervene directly.

As already mentioned, it outburst by Federico has not gone unnoticed and in these hours it has been taken up by the main gossip pages.

Federico Fashion Style and the end of the love story with Letizia Porcu

Recall that last October Federico Lauri announced his separation from his historic partner Letizia Porcu. They have been very troubled months for the two who today seem to have finally put a stop to this story.

Today Letizia has found serenity alongside her new love, the music producer . As for Federico, however, we don’t know if the hairstylist is currently dating someone.