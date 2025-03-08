The prince Federico de Luxembourgyoung son of Prince Roberto and Princess Julia de Nasáu, died to the 22 years as a consequence of Rare disease He suffered on February 28, just the day that World Day of Rare Diseases is commemorated. This was confirmed on Friday his father, who is a cousin of Grand Duke Enrique, through his official Instagram account.

The young man suffered a Polg -related mitochondrial diseasea condition that their parents had recently spoken to raise awareness about the need to investigate more in rare diseases. Federico led, in fact, a foundation to investigate more in his mitochondrial problem.

It has been through this foundation from where Prince Roberto has given more details about his son’s last days. Thus, in a statement, it reveals that a week before Federico wanted “Give each family member” (“Some friendly, some wise, some instructive in the purest Federico style”). “Even in his last moments, his humor and his compassion without limits forced him to leave us with one last laugh … to encourage us all,” the parents confess.

«The last question Federico asked me, before his other comments, was:« Dad, Are you proud of me?», They reveal their relatives in the emotional letter, in which Prince Roberto says that” he knows that he is my superhero, as it is for our whole family “and that” part of his superpower was his ability to inspire and give an example. “









Diagnosed at age 14

Federico was born with a rare disease and very difficult to diagnose for its wide gamma of symptoms, Polg mitochondrial disease. The doctors did not know how to name what happened to him Until 14 years, When his sequelae were already very clear and the progression of his illness had become more acute.

Of genetic origin, Polg disease has no treatment, much less cure and is a disorder that deprives body cells of energy, which in turn causes dysfunction and progressive failure of multiple organs. It could be compared to having a defective battery that is never completely recharged, it is in a constant state of exhaustion and eventually loses energy.

«I know that, although it is physically absent, it is still here, inspiring and pushing us forward. His mission is not over and we all have a lot of work to do, ”says his father in the statement, in which it makes it clear that his foundation will fight to find therapies and cure to help other families. In addition, it leaves a very clear emotional message for Federico’s mother, Julia, who was still by her side in these hard times.