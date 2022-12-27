We have already seen the girl who seems to have bewitched the tronista in the past in various broadcasts. That’s where.

The path of Frederick Dainese to Men and women it didn’t start off very well. The boy found it difficult to find affinities with who was in the parterre of the suitors. At least until he walked into the studio Vincenza Botti. The 27-year-old girl seems to have aroused interest in the tronista.

The spark struck during their first external outing when the approach of the suitor seems to have stirred the waters in Federico.

“I think about her” – he admitted at the end of the outing. The fact is that the interest aroused great curiosity about Vincenza and many wondered who she was and where they had already seen her. In fact, we have already seen the 27-year-old at Temptation Island in the role of temptress.

She is originally from Vallo della Lucania, a small village in the province of Salerno where she still lives. In 2015 she also participated in Miss Italy where she placed third with the sash Miss Curvy. She also participated in Hello Darwin before joining the cast of tempters Temptation Island. On that occasion, the young Miss approached the competitor Federico Rasa who attended with his girlfriend Floriana.

On Instagram she is followed by 17 thousand people but day after day her popularity is growing. As for the acquaintance with Federico, even if we are in the very first stages, a certain affinity seems to have been established between the two.

“I thought a lot about Vincenza, she impressed me, I thought she was a different person, I had prejudices” – admitted the boy after reviewing the first exterior in the studio.

“I liked your exterior, it was approached differently from the others” – the comment of Frederick Nicotera after seeing the outside. In short, the start was not bad, we will see if over the weeks this knowledge will develop into something more concrete or not.