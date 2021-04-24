The arts industry was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As of March 2020, when Alberto Fernández decreed the mandatory quarantine, theaters and cinemas were closed and the recordings of fictions that were already in the launch process were suspended.

Many artists referred, in this last year, to the strong crisis that the item is going through. And despite the fact that at the end of last year there seemed to be a light at the end of the tunnel for many actors and actresses who returned to get on stage after not being able to work for several monthsNow, with the new restrictions, the problem has deepened even more.

One of the actors who came out to speak in the last hours and shared his concern and concern for all this dramatic situation was Federico D’Elia, who acknowledged that he was going through an economic moment that is increasingly complex.

The actor, famous for his character as Santos in The Simulators, spoke with the radio station Just in case, and told what the harsh reality is both his and that of many of his colleagues.

“I have to see what I do, what can I do if I am not an actor, because as things are, you have to imagine that panorama, “he revealed in view of the lack of projects and jobs in the entertainment industry.

In that sense, he revealed that he is not closed to changing the category: “I am thinking about other projects and other content, meeting with friends and seeing if we can build a content company, we know that when the world normalizes there will be a lot of need for content. Now we are thinking about content from production “.

D ‘Elía also said that for the moment he can survive thanks to some savings and that allows him not to be desperate when it comes to doing certain jobs or joining reality shows that do not add to his career and prestige, but he knows that, if not change the situation, at some point they will end.

“I am lucky to be able to choose because I have the economic margin to do so, but I believe that the actors want to act, that the people who do these programs do not do it because they like it but because they need it and it is that or not to work. Laura Novoa herself said it in the Singing, ‘I’m working’, I think that happens. I don’t like that type of program, and having the privilege of choosing, I don’t choose them, “he explained.

Federico D’Elía will play Fernando Signorini in the Amazon series “Maradona: blessed dream”.

For now, Fede is waiting for the premiere of Maradona: blessed dream, the Amazon series in which he will play Fernando Signorini, the physical trainer who knew Diego best. And he hopes that the pandemic situation is normalized to begin with the recordings of the second season.

On the series of the soccer star, he anticipated: “Nothing is saved. The recreation of the time is surprising, the resemblance of the characters achieved with the direction and the work, not only with makeup. The cast is huge, they are all very rude and important actors, and they are going to see Diego’s story, with great respect as to what the story itself is. The series is not raised in the quilombo, because of the quilombo itself ”.