Nico Williams ended up being a lost dream in Barcelona’s plans, the club did not have the strength to convince the winger. That being the case, the Barcelona team let less than two months of the transfer window slip away, focusing on the Euro star, without thinking of a plan B for their obvious need to sign a left winger with a different profile, which is why at this moment, they are moving to close an emergency arrival, with Chiesa being the strong name on the table.
Sport reports that negotiations are underway between Barcelona and Juventus over the transfer of Federico this summer, after the striker was dropped by Motta. The Spanish side’s offer is 10 million euros plus 5 million in variables, but will not be accepted by the Serie A club, who hope to get at least 15 to 20 million euros for their player, although there are intentions on both sides to reach an agreement.
Chiesa, for his part, is prioritising Barcelona’s offer, as although he has a market all over Europe as he is a quality player at a discounted price, the winger’s idea is to join Hansi Flick’s team, so, through his management, he has informed those from Barcelona that he is willing to reduce his salary significantly in order to be able to register with the Catalans before the market closes.
