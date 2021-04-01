On May 6, 1954 – on the Iffley Road of the University of Oxford – it was consummated one of the most remembered feats in world athletics: for the first time, a midfielder I managed to lower the mythical barrier of the 4 minutes to the mile (1,609.4 meters), a classic distance in British-speaking countries. Roger Bannister – later an eminence in medicine – was the author of this feat, scoring 3m.59s. 4.

The mile is not part of the program of the great championships – there the distance for mid-distance runners is 1,500 meters -, but it retains its charm: tradition and reference.

And this Wednesday, rescuing those same values, a special test of the mile was carried out during a reduced tournament on the synthetic track of Concordia.

Various of the best Argentine midfielders, who had just produced the most spectacular 1,500 race in history last Friday at the South American GP in Concepción del Uruguay, starred in this new event.

And one more time, Federico Bruno -original precisely of Concordia- confirmed his great state of form: he became the first Argentine athlete in history to run the mile under 4 minutes.

Bruno won the race with 3m.59s.27, leaving behind his own national record, which was 4m.00s.31 and which he had achieved on May 30, 2015 during another top-of-the-line tournament, the Prefontaine Classic at Howayrd Field, in Eugene (Oregon, USA), which will host of the next 2022 World Championship.

Federico Bruno had already broken his Argentine record of 1,500 meters on Friday.

Last Friday, Bruno he had broken the 1,500 record with 3m38s23 and, shortly before, he had “caressed” the mark of another non-classical event (2,000).

On this Wednesday, March 31 in Concordia, the second place went to the Mar del Plata and South American runner-up Diego Lacamoire with 4m08s38, with another rising local value remaining third, Dylan van der Hock, with 4m12s67, very close to the national record u20 (4m10s7 by Mariano Tarilo in 1993).

Then came the Cordovan Juan Dutary (4th with 4m13s32), José Félix Sánchez (5th with 4m21s33), Pablo Toledo (6th with 4m22s64), the Uruguayan Cristhian Zamora (7th with 4m24s01) and the local Enrique Costa (8th with 4m31s55) and Juan Segovia (9th with 4m37s28).