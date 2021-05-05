From both sides they let it transcend that the conflict ended. The Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán will continue in his post, although he could not fire his subordinate, the Undersecretary of Electric Energy, Federico Basualdo.

President Alberto Fernández backed Guzmán. The Patria Institute, in Basualdo.

But although it seems that both “sides” seek to lower the foam on the conflict, this Tuesday from Kirchnerism came out to show that Basualdo continues with his activity as if nothing. Hours ago, however, from Economy they said that Basualdo should leave his post sooner rather than later.

The way to make it clear was the diffusion of a meeting of Basualdo, and the Comptroller of the ENRE, the regulator of electricity, Soledad Manin, with representatives of the Union of Light and Force.

The bottom line between the officials was the increase in rates. While Guzmán was looking reduce subsidies with rises similar to inflation in order to remove fuel from the fiscal deficit, since the harshest Kirchnerism and La Cámpora fought for a minimal increment, almost testimonial, so as not to affect the pockets of consumers in the election year.

Last Saturday a 9% increase was announced for Edenor and Edesur. For now, that would be the only increase for the year. Guzmán hoped to announce another in July to total 15% for the year.

According to the statement from the meeting with Luz y Fuerza, the ENRE auditor explained that the agency is completing the verification of the execution of the first stage of the investment plan and electrical distribution infrastructure works in the AMBA, “promoted by the Regulatory Entity and the Undersecretariat of Electric Energy”, so that there are no doubts.

“In this framework, the distributors executed more than 800 million pesos in the first quarter of the year, and the second is started stage with an investment commitment of 1,493 million pesos, “they added.

The fact that Guzmán has the rank of minister and Basualdo of undersecretary does not mean anything in a government where the vice president sets the agenda. In fact, christinism already forced the departure of Guillermo Nielsen of the YPF presidency, where a man from Máximo Kirchner, Pablo González, arrived.