EThere are crime writers who tell good stories in a bad style. Others, more rarely, deliver bad stories in good style. Those who compose good stories in a good style are really rare. “In the Hours of a Night”, the new thriller by Argentinian Federico Axat, falls into category number four, bad style, bad content.

Things get off to a solid start. Johnny Brenner, twenty-seven year old, children's book illustrator, recovering alcoholic, wakes up on his apartment floor unable to remember what has happened in the past few hours. Next to him lies a woman he has never seen before. Shot. A vodka bottle on the coffee table. Empty.

Small town, many tragedies

Johnny leaves the house, walks into the woods that stretch from his apartment to northern New Hampshire, hears a bang, sees a figure on the shore of the lake where he disposes of the bottle and spots a delivery truck. Two thermal mugs on the center console, a folding table in the cargo area with a computer and a mouse on it. Johnny taps it, the monitor comes to life and shows the hero's living room, who at the latest, one might say, can no longer cope and runs back to his house. There is now no trace of the body there.



Federico Axat: “In the hours of a night”. Psychological thriller.

:



Image: btb Verlag



Next the phone rings. It's Johnny's brother Mark. Whether everything is okay. Good question, good timing. The two talk to each other for a bit, Mark finally comes over and offers Johnny a pill. Please take. Right now. For calming. Johnny doesn't want to. His brother is getting impatient. And the reader learns that Mark has set up a pharmaceutical research laboratory called Meditek, which is about to be sold – and that nothing good can come from it.







Figures that talk like wooden heads

Axat then fans out his ensemble. Mark's wife is Darla and his business partner is Ian. Johnny's girlfriend goes by the name Lila and has a son named Donnie, his daughter Jennie comes from his relationship with Tricia, whose new partner Morgan is only running around in the book so that one more suspect can be brought forward, who in the end wasn't there. Harrison was once Commissioner of Carnival Falls (small town, lots of tragedies), Dean is doing the job at the time of the action. Maggie, Johnny's childhood sweetheart, is back on site after a long stay in England, Ross, his best friend, acts as a narrow-gauge Sherlock who always helps out when events can only be moved by flashes of inspiration.

Axat is fielding a team that is impressive. And he constantly lets it be known: These guys are potential murderers. Meanwhile, the reader thinks: These guys are terrible bores. In the theater they would wear masks, but here, in a crime novel, they have the minimal flexibility that suggests an author with hare-footed, sometimes literary ambition, sometimes pulp novel-oriented author. Tough genre conventions can be fun, as can tough thwarted genre conventions. But hesitant hatched figures who talk like fools and a narrator who tries out a melodrama tone lead to aesthetic ruin.

With Axat, unpleasant things don't hurt, they hurt the soul, words are not felt, they are felt deeply, you don't keep your distance from a thing, you keep a proper distance from it, two characters don't just show commitment, they show tireless Commitment, something is not regretted, it is deeply regretted, you are not convinced, you are absolutely convinced that Johnny had not fallen in love, he had fallen madly in love.







In this crazy language the author dresses up a plot that is becoming increasingly unhinged. Because Mark has developed a pill at Meditek that erases all memories of sensitive experiences. What a political weapon! And now the FBI, the CIA and North Korea are part of the story that can't handle that much baggage. A psychological thriller as a psychotropic thriller? Rather not.

Federico Axat: “In the hours of a night”. Psychological thriller. Translated from Spanish by Matthias Strobel. btb Verlag, Munich 2024. 432 pages, br., €17.