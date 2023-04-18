Federico Danton captured the attention and won the hearts of the public when he appeared at the Government Palace hand in hand with his father, Alan García, then head of state. The sixth son of the ex-president was a little boy at the time when he ran through the corridors of the Casa de Pizarro and accompanied the presidential family at public events, such as the military parade.

It is important to remember that, during the first months of García’s second term in office, César Hidelbrandt brought to light the existence of a son out of wedlock with former first lady Pilar Nores. Due to the scandal, Alan publicly acknowledged the existence of Frederick Danton in a message to the nation, accompanied by his then wife.

“It was not difficult (to do it) because I have always supported my husband and, when I found out about the existence of that child, I was the first to ask him for recognition. That’s why I was there,” Nores said at the time.

What was the relationship between Federico Danton and Pilar Nores like?

After the birth of García’s last child was made public, Pilar Nores She was not very comfortable with the situation, as Alan confessed to the newspaper El Español several years ago.

“It is true that the first lady and I went through a difficult period, for her it was not a pleasant moment when she decided to recognize the child. She comes from a very traditional family … very religious. And now she has decided not to attend the events officials. I told her that she should do it because she represents the goodness of the republic. She replied that she was not elected, but I replied that she was my wife when they elected me and she continues to be so now. To no avail. So I took my little revenge and took little Danton to those official events. People adore that child. That boy is so cute! He has won the hearts of Peruvians…”, revealed the late former president.

Despite this, the relationship between Nores and the then child Federico Danton was not bad, quite the contrary. “He always treated me very well when we met at the Palace”, Alan’s young son revealed in an interview with the newspaper Peru 21.

What’s more, Danton dared to tell little-known details about his coexistence with Pilar Nores. Federico recounted that, when he was little and hungry, he did not hesitate to ask his parent’s wife to serve him noodles in a very particular way.

“(He was asking for food) yelling, of course, noodles! She also made me try the milanesas…she was screaming: ‘Pilar, noodles!'”Frederick said. And not only that, but he admitted that Nores “brought him dulce de leche from Argentina” and “that she loved it very much.” Finally, he added that, even today, “they see each other from time to time” and have always maintained a very good relationship.

Federico Dantón on the death of his father Alan García: “He said goodbye through my mother”

Federico Dantón revealed that his father said goodbye to him before his death through his mother. “He says goodbye through my mother. He asks her to take care of me. But yes, he says goodbye to me and there is something I want to say, which is something that Carla also says: people believe that what my father did was a sudden act of desperation. You, the people who know Alan García, I imagine you know that it was not something sudden,” he said.

Federico Danton gave his first interview from the house in which Alan García committed suicide. Photo: composition Jazmin Ceras/ La República

Federico Dantón talks about the ‘Lava Jato’ case

Danton’s first words were emitted from the house where preciselyalan garciamade an attempt on her life and where she currently lives since she arrived in Lima. In the interview, the youngest of the Garcías recalls that when the Lava Jato case broke out, he was too young to understand the magnitude of the corruption scandal.

“I was a boy. I did not pay much attention to it. We were still in Spain and my father, towards the end of his life, did not see newspapers or news. You can imagine why. That environment never reached us, much less me. He I was busy educating myself, culturing myself. I had a happy childhood and I think that all of that has shielded me,” he said.

Why did Alan García say that Alejandro Toledo had a “psychosexual obsession” with him?

Shortly after, García was consulted again about Toledo, who accused him of being behind the disputes between his former secretary Luis Nava, who would have received transfers from Odebrecht for more than US$4 million. He later affirmed that he had no discrepancy with Toledo, whom he esteemed. He even said that these attacks against him were more due to a “psychosexual obsession.”

“I have always said, I love Alejandro very much. He doesn’t have to see an enemy in me, what happens is that sometimes he has a certain habit of saying that I don’t love him, or that I know how to fascinate men and women, and that seems like a psychosexual obsession,” the former leader said. of the Apra at that time.

The secret tombstone in the House of Peruvian Gastronomy: what does it mean and how is it related to Alan García?

Undoubtedly one of the busiest places in theHistorical center of limais the shredCount of Superunda, whose variety of restaurants, bookstores and businesses make it an attractive point for those who want to know more about the Peruvian capital. On this site, where theHouse of Peruvian Gastronomy, a curious piece is hidden that until now it is not known how it got there or who gave the order for it to be placed in said location. In this sense, few citizens who pass by have dared to look at the ground to realize that they are on top of a tombstone.

It is related to the former presidentalan garciabecause it was one of the projects of his Government. The mysterious shape that is under the facade has been discovered byDavid Pinodirector ofLima the only one. Therefore, changes were made to its external and internal structure, covering part of the sidewalk where the lion’s head that is a mailbox can be seen. However, it is not the only curiosity stored there.

Did Mónica Delta have affairs with former presidents?

The Latina journalist recalled how many romances they invented with former presidents of Peru. She recalled one in particular, that of the late Alan García. Phew! Everyone, all the presidents, with almost all of them, at least, with a photo, without a photo. Yes, with dance, without dance, ”she replied in the talk.

He added that these rumors affected him a lot, because at that time he was going through difficult times in his life. “Yes (I cried), it has ruined my life, a situation,” said the news presenter. “At first it hurt a lot, it made life difficult for me, my family, my children, my brothers,” she added.

Director releases documentary trailer about Alan García and death threats

Film directorErnesto Carlindenounced having received death threats after releasing the trailer for his latest documentary “Justice for Alan”. In interview withThe Republicstated that he had difficulties filing the police complaint, but that he has already requested guarantees for his life.

According to his statement, through a phone call from an unknown number, an alleged guerrilla commandernamed José Antonio Torres, assured him that he was going to plant a bomb outside his home.

“I assume that it is a false name, that he has used the name of a party comrade who has nothing to do with it. Then I hung up,” she explained.

