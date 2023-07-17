Federica Sciarelli’s dig at Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata

Federica Sciarelli “wand” the former colleagues who have decided to leave Rai after the new course by Meloni: in fact, in an interview, the presenter of Who has seen? criticizes, without ever naming them directly, Fabio Fazio, Lucia Annunziata, Bianca Berlinguer and all those who have decided to leave Viale Mazzini after the new Meloni-branded course.

Interviewed by The print, the journalist declared: “If you really think that your study is strategic and is in danger, you don’t leave in advance: you stay and fight. I don’t understand who leaves. Furthermore, if you are a journalist, you don’t get pressured: you hang up the phone “.

“I too have been under pressure – added Federica Sciarelli – but they have always been public. I am thinking, for example, of the attacks by the league during the Covid period or of Salvini when he contested the slap to the carabiniere years ago. Each time I have answered on the merits, publicly”.

“A lot of fake news is read on social networks: I have never been accompanied to the door. ‘Who has seen?‘ is considered a showpiece by everyone: left and right. I’m like a fort: I don’t annoy others, and I don’t get annoyed ”the journalist declared again regarding her broadcast.