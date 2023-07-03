They had been looking for him for hours even with helicopters after his parents had raised the alarm for the disappearance of their son, a 15-year-old boy who seemed to have disappeared into thin air while he was with them on the beach in Maccarese, on the Roman coast. It was Federica Sciarelli who found it, a few kilometers further down, in Palidoro. The presenter of ‘Who has seen it?’ in fact, she was at the beach for a day of relaxation but she noticed the boy and she immediately notified the authorities, staying with him until her parents arrived.

The page of the historic Rai 3 broadcast announced it on Twitter: “The boy who disappeared on the coast of Rome is doing well. While the search was underway, he was noticed around 4 pm on the beach of #Palidoro in front of the ‘Bambino Jesus’ from #FedericaSciarelli, who stayed with him while his parents arrived,” reads the tweet.