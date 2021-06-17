Recently there had been rumors of a growing malaise in Rai on the part of the host of “Who has seen it” Federica Sciarelli, who would not have tolerated well the fact that the case of Denise Pipitone had also been dealt with by her colleague Alberto Matano. The host of “La Vita in Diretta”, however, denied everything.

There is a clash taking place between Federica Sciarelli is Alberto Matano in Rai? According to some rumors, there would be discontent on the part of the host of “Who has seen it”: in particular, Federica Sciarelli he would have complained about how Alberto Matano dealt with the case of the disappearance of Denise Pipitone.

Updates on investigations and new testimonies were at the center of the news in this period and Alberto Matano, broadcasting every day with “Live Life“, He often spoke about the news and the latest developments on the case of Denise Pipitone. A choice that would have been perceived as an interference by Federica Sciarelli, which for years has been dealing with disappearances and news.

Now, Alberto Matano he intervened with his opinion on these rumors.

Alberto Matano: the relationship with Federica Sciarelli

Matano, in fact, he wanted to specify how these rumors do not correspond absolutely to the truth: with the presenter of “Who has seen“There is a mutual esteem that has never failed. Matano, then, he underlined how, since he has been at the helm of “La Vita in Diretta”, he is always involved in somebody controversy of this type:

“With Federica we often talk to each other and there is a deep relationship between us estimate and sympathy. Since I switched from Tg1 to the guide of La Vita In Diretta, I have read whatever ”.

None disagreement, then, between the two colleagues. Rather, Alberto Matano announced that the next season, which will start from September 2021, will continue along the lines of the one that has just ended, dedicating a lot of space to chronicle and current events: “We will continue with this dry narrative and faithful to reality”.

No spectacularization, simply the story of the developments of the main facts of chronicle of the day: this is also “Live Life” and there can be no competition or controversy with “Who has seen“.