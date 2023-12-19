Federica Pellegrini, childbirth and her daughter: a very uncomfortable question from Diletta Leotta

Federica Pellegrini show by Diletta Leotta: there Divine across the board in the first episode of the second season of Amateur Mom. From the birth in water, to the expected date for the birth of little 'Meringue' whoformer world swimming champion and her husband Matteo Giunta they can't wait to pick you up for the first time. Not only that: the uncomfortable question from the Dazn sports presenter: “This is very mean, you were a bit of an asshole.” And then… Here are Federica Pellegrini's revelations to Diletta Leotta



Federica Pellegrini to Diletta Leotta, the most uncomfortable question. “You were a bit of an asshole.” And the Divine then responds

“Will the little girl be able to go out with her coach?” here is the really uncomfortable question posed during Mamma Dilettante 2, the podcast hosted by Diletta Leotta, to which Federica Pellegrini responds with a certain embarrassment.

«This is very bad, you were a bit of an asshole», says the Divine smiling. Who then does not shy away from the question and explains: “Obviously she will be able to do it, but not as a child. And it will depend on how old his coach is. It happened to me after coming out of an important relationship that lasted many years. I had never thought of Matteo from a different perspective and I suddenly began to see him differently. For the first time in my life I'm the one who threw myself into the void – underlines the legend of world swimming during the chat with Diletta Leotta – He, on the other hand, made me sweat it. Knowing how things work in our world, he wanted to avoid tarnishing his image as a coach for something he initially perhaps didn't believe in 100%. Then evidently when he understood that it would be something important he let himself go. It took time to convince him.”

Federica Pellegrini, Freestyle Mom by Diletta Leotta

Water birth yes or no for Federica Pellegrini? How many months before the first swimming course? What if she doesn't like it? Many unknowns for the first guest of the new season of “Amateur Mom” the Divinesweetly expecting her baby girl currently known as Meringue. The Olympic champion opens up in confidences with Diletta Leotta, sharing doubts, worries but above all an immense and overwhelming happiness. Password: free.

Federica Pellegrini and the water birth: the words of the Divine to Diletta Leotta

Federica Pellegrini and water birth. The idea is to do so confirms to Mamma Dilettante by Diletta Leotta. “I would like to give birth in my natural element, not so much because of what is scientifically proven, but precisely because I would feel more at ease. At the moment we call the baby “Meringue” because we don't want to spoil the name. But we chose the name from the beginning.” “But it won't be “Water”, right? I called it Aria” jokes Diletta Leotta.

Federica Pellegrini reveals the date of birth to Diletta Leotta

Little 'Meringa' will be born soon, Federica Pellegrini confirms the dates to Diletta Leotta: «My birth is scheduled between Christmas and New Year, the indicative date is December 29th. My mother is rooting for the baby to be born on December 30, her birthday, while my dad would like the baby to be born in 2024, the Olympic year. In fact, I was born on August 5, 1988 and my parents remember following the Seoul Olympics while they held me in their arms.” the words of the former swimmer to Mamma Dilettante.

Federica Pellegrini, sporty daughter? La Divina a Mamma Dilettante by Diletta Leotta

Federica Pellegrini admits and confesses in her chat with Diletta Leotta: «I hope that my little girl has a good feeling with water, but I don't want to impose a life as an athlete on her. I don't want to tell her to retrace my footsteps. Surely she will be a sportswoman, then she will decide which discipline to practice. The little girl's father is not very convinced about swimming and would focus on other sports. But we would like him to practice sports. I hope she takes from me the determination and the fact that she is fundamentally a strong woman. Regardless of what happened to me in life, I have always made her choices with total freedom. And this is the teaching I would like to give you.”

Federica Pellegrini to Diletta Leotta: sport as a school of life, which makes people better

«Sport is a great school of life. 90% of the time sport forms better human beings, because it gives them the opportunity to live with victory, with defeat, with sacrifice, with determination. And this happens at all levels. Even if you are a small child, in fact, and you have to face your first race, you are still accompanied by that sense of emotion, a bit of anxiety, the fact of not wanting to lose, the joy of winning, the desire to arrive ready for the appointment », explained Federica Pellegrini to Mamma Dilettante.

