Federica Pellegrini: when is Divina and Matteo Giunta's daughter born?

Federica Pellegrini is about to become a mother… Divine The former champion of Italian and world swimming (Olympic, world and European gold medals in a wonderful career) has started the countdown in view of the birth of daughter who waits together with 'dad' Matteo Giunta.

When will Federica Peleggini's daughter be born? Fans are waiting for the happy event. “It should be born with the New Year bangs but I would hope to bring it forward a lot or to go into the new year, avoiding those festive days”, Divina told Un giorno da pecora.

Federica Pellegrini, water birth? The Divine hopes so

The birth of Federica Pellegrini's daughter could be in water: “If everything goes well, let's hope. If I have to undergo anesthesia it won't be possible. I identify a lot with the water element and this could help me a little.”

Federica Pellegrini, the name of her daughter? There's a clue

The other big question from fans of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta is linked to the name of the little girl: what will it be called? It has already been decided but for now it is top secret: “We chose it but practically no one knows about it”, explained Federica Pellegrini.

Federica Pellegrini and her daughter with Matteo Giunta, the nickname given by fans

The former swimming champion gave a hint: “It's made up of seven letters.” For the moment, baby Pellegrini is known by the couple's followers by the nickname Meringa.

