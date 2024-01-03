Matilde was born, daughter of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: “They were two complicated days”

Federica Pellegrini she became a mother. With a photo on Istragram of her with her daughter in her arms, the former swimming champion announced the birth of Matildawhich occurred this morning at the hospital Sacred Heart of Negrar (Verona).

Also in the image is the smiling new father, Matteo Giunta. “It's been a complicated couple of days… You've finally arrived,” the couple wrote. “Best wishes to our champion Federica Pellegrini, to her husband Matteo, and welcome to little Matilde!”, the prime minister congratulated her via social media Giorgia Meloni.





Not just the prime minister. A shower of best wishes for mother Federica Pellegrini and father Matteo Giunta. The world of sport overwhelms the Divine with affection. Any name among the thousand and thousand? Let's start with swimming: from Martina Carraro (who is also Fabio Scozzoli's wife) a Massimiliano Rosolinopassing through Luca Marin (the first historic ex of Divina), the Paralympic champion Simone Barlaamgreat foreign champions like Katinka Hosszú And Ranomi Kromowidjojo. Not just swimming. Here are the best wishes from Gianmarco Tamberi (and his wife Chiara Bontempi), of the tennis player Fabio Fogninithe fencer Rossella Fiamingo, the tennis player Sara Erranithe beach volleyball champion Daniele Lupothe footballer Queen Baresi. And the world of entertainment and VIPs: Lodovica Comello (presenter of Italia's Got Talent in the editions in which Federica Pellegrini was among the judges), Luca Argentero, Emma Marrone, Alessandro Benetton, Giusy Ferreri, Omar Pedrini, Justine Mattera, Michela Giraud. But there are so many…

