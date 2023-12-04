Federica Pellegrini, very sweet letter to her daughter: “You will be born into a world…”

Federica Pellegrini, in her ninth month of pregnancy, talks to Vanity Fair about waiting for her baby girl. At a time when we reflect on gender violence, the national swimming legend dedicates a thought to it: «You will be born into a difficult world, but I hope with all my heart to give you the tools to choose. We’ve all found ourselves in dark times, or in the wrong company, and that’s when you have to decide which path to take.” It is essential for Pellegrini to be able to recognize “true love”, what she found with her husband Matteo Giunta: «Now jealousy is confused with love a lot. You exchange the fact that he tells you: “Ok but you only wear this dress when I’m around” for attention.”

Federica Pellegrini on sexism immediately after retiring from swimming

Federica Pellegrini also talks about the sexism she has suffered in recent months from those who asked her, after retiring, when she would have a child. «We tend to pigeonhole women always and only into the role of mother. I have never heard the same sexist questions asked of a male athlete in a press conference.” Furthermore, for the first time, the Olympic champion talks about the repercussions of this pressure, the nightmares and the use of a therapist: «It took us a few months to get pregnant, and therefore perhaps that wait, which to us seemed eternal because as athletes we are used to everything right away, it put us on edge. We started asking ourselves questions.”

Federica Pellegrini on Matteo Giunta: “How much it comforts me to think that he will be the father of my daughter”

What kind of dad will Matteo be?

«How much it comforts me to think that he will be the father of my daughter! We are very lucky. Thanks to him I understood what true love is”, explains Federica Pellegrini to Vanity Fair.

Were you afraid of not being able to get pregnant?

«As a woman you are filled with fears, you think you don’t function… When my period came regularly, I was attacked by sadness. But at a certain point I also told myself that if it wasn’t supposed to arrive, it was fine, we have four dogs, we’re happy like this and there’s no problem whatsoever.”

Do you remember how he told you?

«He told me. I have always been very precise with my period, a clock. When I saw the delay of a day – and when you wait for months even a day is all – I immediately wanted to take the test. But Matteo doesn’t. After three days, again, wait, and even after five. At the end of the week I said enough, let’s take the test. I did, left it in the bathroom and he looked at it. Then he came out looking like an idiot: we were pregnant.”

How do you imagine yourself as a mother?

“I do not know. I’m waiting to give birth and change, so they tell me. I certainly don’t have the patience of my mother, who stopped working because she felt the need to look after her children. There were no nannies. I’ll try, I’ll be there, then at a certain point I’ll freak out too: my desire to continue working and fulfill myself as a person will have to be reconciled with my new condition. I’m under no illusion that it’s simple.”

