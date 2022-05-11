Federica Pellegrini will soon marry Matteo Giunta, here are some details of the wedding

In the past few weeks, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta were guests at very true. In view of their marriagethe couple unveiled some unreleased background of their upcoming wedding. Let’s find out all the details of their statements together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo giunta are one of them couples most loved and esteemed within the world of Italian television. This time the well-known swimmer became the protagonist of a gossip after unveiling a few details of his marriage a very true.

In the program conducted by Silvia Toffanin, the sportswoman had the honor of participating as a guest together with her future husband Matteo Giunta. For the occasion, Pellegrini has decided to show off a look very refined. He wore a full satin of Rosso Rame characterized by trendy colors: fuchsia background and orange floral print.

As for the wedding, the swimmer stated that the wedding will take place in her hometown, that is Venice. Currently we are not yet aware of the date scheduled for the ceremony. The same goes for the dress: the woman has not revealed any details about her wedding dress. However, Matteo Giunta’s future wife said she was very enthusiastic and said she still has a lot of things to organize.

Federica Pellegrini: the marriage proposal

On the occasion of ainterview released in the afternoon lounge of Canale 5, Federica Pellegrini had talked about the marriage proposal. According to her statements, the swimmer did not expect to see her so soon but she stayed anyway happy.

Matteo Giunta had knelt in front of his future bride showing her a teal-colored box from Tiffany. To give theannouncement she had been through one herself photo published on social networks that portrays her with a precious diamond on the finger.