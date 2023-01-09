According to some recent rumors, Federica Pellegrini is pregnant with her first child. In fact, the weekly Di Più claims that the woman and her husband Matteo Giunta are about to become parents for the first time and that the conception would have taken place during the participation of the two in Beijing Express.

Is Federico Pellegrini pregnant? This is what the weekly claims Moreover, according to which the Olympic athlete and champion swimmer if the husband Crazy Junta, married last august to Venice, they would be expecting a baby.

In support of this hypothesis, the magazine pointed out a particular detail, which was later also reported by Dagospy.

Federica Pellegrini pregnant?

According to the weekly Di Più, which in these hours has given the news of the alleged pregnancy of Federica Pellegrinithe swimmer and her husband Matto Giunta would have conceived what would be their firstborn in Middle East, during the registration of Beijing Express, to which the two have recently attended.

Along with the news, the matgzine also rested the testimony of a person who was staying at the same resort of the Maldives where the former swimmer and her husband have chosen to do theirs honeymoon.

The two, who spent New Year’s Eve at the beach, during the dinner of new Year’s Eve they would have behaved very differently: while Giunta would have uncorked several bottles, Pellegrini he would not touch alcohol.

The person in question should, according to the magazine, be taken into consideration “for the very serious profession he carries out”; it is not known, however, by whom it is deals with!

To reinforce the indiscretion also dagospy, who underlined that, when asked about the eventuality and pregnancy of his wife, Giunta he would have hinted a suspicious but irrepressible smile.

The swimming champion has never hidden her desire to become a mother but for now neither she nor her partner have confirmed the situation.

So we just have to wait, wishing both of us the best!