Federica Pellegrini, pregnant selfie in swimsuit

Federica Pellegrini in recent days she took a few days of rest in the Alps with her husband Matteo Giunta and their beloved dogs.

In the meantime, the legendary Divine of Italian and world swimming published a selfie on her Instagram profile in front of the mirror: Fede in a one-piece swimsuit with the effigy of a tiger.

Federica Pellegrini, pregnant selfie in swimsuit. The divine? “Tiger in 3D”

A photo that Pellegrini actually renamed “Tiger in 3D”.

“Beautiful with that big belly”, I write to you the fans. “Sweetness,” she reads. “Always Divine”.

It’s still: “Kikkafede gorgeous beauty queen”. “You are beautiful, a caress on your tummy”









And it’s raining hearts for the former Olympic and world champion who has experienced a very intense 2023 (from second place in Beijing Express to the presentation of his book) and is waiting to close it in a beautiful way: the birth of the daughter of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta probably expected between Christmas and New Year.

