Federica Pellegrini pregnant? The gossip and the social clue about the Divine

The marriage between Matteo Giunta and Federica Pellegrini continues swimmingly and in a month they will celebrate their first year since the wedding. The couple is enjoying their holidays on the beautiful beaches of Sabaudia after a busy period: from Beijing Express where ‘I Novelli Sposi’ came second to the new book ‘Oro’ that the Divine is presenting around Italy.

On the Pontine coast, as reported by Dagospia, Federica Pellegrini seems to have been spotted with a suspicious tummy. Is there a pink or blue bow coming soon? Will the Divine become a mother?

Federica Pellegrini (Instagram kikkafede88)



Federica Pellegrini pregnant, the gossip denied by the facts in the past months and the words of the Divine

Already in the past Federica Pellegrini had ended up at the center of gossip about her alleged pregnancy. Last January, the Divine had to categorically deny all the rumors about her. “We’re not really thinking about it, it’s not in our priorities. There are too many commitments and projects to carry out ”, she had told, joined by La Repubblica.

After being a guest of Che tempo Che Fa with Fabio Fazio, the former swimming champion had addressed the topic on social media by responding to some comments: “This is something that is often asked of me, very assiduously. And I’m starting to find it a bit heavy and not so much for the question itself, because the beauty of having children is something incomparable in life. But it almost seems that if they didn’t come, if they didn’t exist, I would have to feel less accomplished than I am. No, absolutely not. So if they come, they will come, if they don’t come, fat, but my life will go on anyway”.

