Federica Pellegrini is a very sweet but also very busy mother. “Motherhood is not a walk in the park” she tells her followers, revealing some details of her new life with Matilde, born by caesarean section after two days of “suffering”. The little girl looks like her father Matteo Giunta, according to the former swimmer, and is breastfed on request. “My Mati requires a lot” specifies Pellegrini.

Is motherhood as Federica Pellegrini expected it to be? “I must say that… more difficult… simply because you have to live it to understand, it's definitely not a walk in the park”. What about breastfeeding? “Fortunately Matilde was very good right from the start… however she is tough above all else because you have to be at her complete disposal all day… it's not always easy”. The swimming champion chose the on-demand mode: “My Mati requires a lot”. The first emotion with Matilde? “I heard it before I saw it and…” she writes, showing the emoticon of the smiley face with tears of emotion.

“I'm trying to fully experience this incredible adventure… Because they say that these moments will then be missed… I'm lucky because I can do it, and this is not a given” adds Federica Pellegrini. Meanwhile, she thinks about her new look as a new mother. “As soon as my dark circles go away” she reveals to her followers that she will return to short hair. The change of life as a mother? “Almost devastating because of how powerful it is…”.