Federica Pellegrini mother, Divina and Matteo Giunta: Beautiful Christmas: countdown to the birth of her daughter

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, we're almost there: the baby is about to be born. A matter of hours or days, during the Christmas holidays or just after.

The world swimming legend and her husband are enjoying Christmas days very sweet knowing that they will soon hold little Meringue in their arms for the first time (the nickname given to the little girl, the exact name still a mystery, few know: it seems to be 7 letters long).

“Around, hospital checks”, writes Divina in a social post while in the car with Matteo. “Is he coming?” asks a fan of the couple. “Monitoring then here we go,” writes another follower. “I think we're here….” hypothesizes another user.





