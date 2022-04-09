The Olympian announced her decision to go to the altar with her partner during the “Verissimo” broadcast broadcast on Sunday on Canale 5

Federica Pellegrini, guest for the first time on TV together with her boyfriend Matteo Giunta on Sunday in very true on Channel 5, he reveals the couple’s wedding date in an interview that will be aired during the broadcast, and of which an anticipation has been provided today. “We will get married towards the end of August.

