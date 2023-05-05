Federica Pellegrini injured, Totò Schillaci eliminated: Beijing Express 2023 semifinal full of twists

Federica Pellegrini and Joe Bastianich get injured in the Beijing Express semifinal (elimination of Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo) passing through Cambodia. Will the final be at risk for the Divine? Will the Newlyweds, a couple who seem to be favorites to win the reality show broadcast on Sky and Now, have to raise the white flag? Or will the former swimmer be able to throw her heart over the obstacle to go on the assault for the final victory just like she did when she triumphed in the world pool competitions? Meanwhile, let’s see what happened to Federica Pellegrini and Joe Bastianich in the penultimate leg of the Beijing Express 2023 journey.

Federica Pellegrini and Joe Bastianich, injuries to Beijing Express

In the race to Battambang, finish line of the ninth stage of Beijing Express – yesterday on Sky and streaming on NOW – the determination and competitive spirit of the traveling couples were stronger than ever. During a mission, couples had to assemble all the pieces of a “bamboo train” and then get on it and start your journey on this original medium. But grit plays a bad joke on Joe Bastianich and Federica Pellegrini, victims of two injuriesthe first to a knee and the second to an ankle: the situation seems more serious for the “Divina”, so much so that her participation in the last stage of the journey (expected for next Thursday) is now literally hanging on the response of the medical staff .

To sum up the situation, think about it Andrea Belfiore with a joke: it is now “Orthopedics Express”. The Beijing Express final will be Thursday 11 May at 21.15 on Sky and NOW, all episodes are always available on demand.

Federica Pellegrini injured: moment of despair. Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo help the Divine in Peking Express

TO Beijing Express, this year, great rivalries have been ignited but also great friendships. In the ninth and penultimate stage of this season, yesterday on Sky and in streaming on NOW, in a moment of difficulty for the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, after a serious injury to the “Divina”, the two were helped and rescued by Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo. And Federica’s moment of despair is “relieved” by the embrace of Totò and Barbara. The Beijing Express final will be Thursday 11 May at 21.15 on Sky and NOW, all episodes are always available on demand.

Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo eliminated in the semifinals at Beijing Express 2023

The first to jump on the Red Carpet in the ninth stage of Beijing Express were the Italian Americans (Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore), followed by the Mediterraneans (Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia); final ballot with the Newlyweds and the Sicilians, with Joe and Andrea who preferred to save their “rivals” Federica Pellegini and Matteo Giunta in the final by applying accordingly Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo to elimination, hypothesis confirmed by the black envelope. For Totò and Barbara, the farewell to Beijing Express was accompanied by the sincere tears of the other competitors, Joe Bastianich in the lead: a touching moment in the decisive phase of a game which is a real life experience, from which everyone will evidently return a bit change yourself.

Beijing Express TV ratings: the numbers of the semifinal

The ninth stage of Beijing Express which saw the elimination of Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardor, in addition to the injury of Federica Pellegrini (final at risk for the Novelli Sposi) records 433,000 average viewers with a 2.1% sharein line with the homologous episode of the previous season

