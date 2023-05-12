Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta seconds: Beijing Express gives the silver medal to the Newlyweds

Everyone expected the victory of Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta in the Beijing Express 2023 final: the Divina of Italian and world swimming together with her husband (the couple from I Novelli Sposi) at times had given the sensation of being potentially dominant like… Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli who won the Scudetto.

Instead the final verdict saw them close in second place. Silver medal for the Federica Pellegrini-Matteo Giunta couple.

But who won? Who took the gold medal? And the Bronze one? Let’s see how the final stage of Beijing Express 2023 went.

Federica Pellegrini, Carolina Stramare, Jose Bastianich… the race for the final victory of Beijing Express 2023

A frantic final rush into the Final installment of Beijing Express 2023 and then an emotionally charged proclamation: it’s the Italian Americans Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore conquer the victory of Beijing Express under the sky of Cambodia, to the final finish line of Angkor. In the archaeological site of the former capital of the Khmer Empire, the largest temple complex in the world, they were the first to jump over the Red carpet in front of the conductors Costantino Della Gherardesca and Enzo Miccio.

In second place, the other couple of favorites of the eve, the Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: the final, therefore, took place – in compliance with all predictions – between the two most successful pairs of this edition, who in the 8000 kilometers traveled during this edition won three stages each. Third place, and therefore first eliminated during the final which has just ended on Sky and in streaming on NOW, the Mediterraneans Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia.

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta seconds, Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore win Beijing Express 2023

The winner of this edition of Beijing Expres 2023 for the Sky Original show created by Banijay Italia is therefore the couple formed by Joe Bastianich, restaurateur, television personality, author, triathlete, wine producer and musician, and Andrea Belfiore, born in Ancona and American by adoption , histrionic drummer with a passion for cooking; they have been friends for 8 years and in Beijing Express they have been the protagonists of a race that has always seen them in the first positions, determined and very competitive, constantly transported by the wonder of the encounters made along the way and the places visited.

To celebrate their victory, Joe and Andrea will be at the Sky Shop in Corso Vercelli 12, Milan on Friday 12 May from 4 pm: the event, open to the public, will allow everyone to listen to their immediate impressions and ask them all the questions on this amazing adventure that saw them as protagonists.