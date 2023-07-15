Federica Pellegrini, hot bikinis for the Divine on a vessel. Photo-selfie

Federico Pellegrini ends up on the… vessel of the Pirates during his holidays in Sardinia. There Divine of world swimming become a princess… scorched.

Federica Pellegrini, bikini selfie: a singed Divine on a boat

Holidays in Sardinia for Federico Pellegrini and family. After the second place a Beijing Express with Matteo Giunta and the couple of the “Newlyweds”, the Divine – protagonist a couple of weeks ago of a flower girl party – he put his adventures in the ‘attic’ for months and allows himself a bit of healthy relaxation without any hard tests to overcome in order to reach the finish line of the stage.

And the dream area of Villasimius seems made for the purpose. So here it is the former champion of Italian swimming (by the way, in these hours the Fukuoka World Championships are starting with Gregorio Paltrinieri immediately in the water) on a characteristic vessel, so much so that Federica Pellegrini writes “Pirates and Scorched Princesses”.

Already because the Divine shows a selfie in a bikini that shows how much the sun burns on her skin (and in fact you can see the sunscreen to buffer the situation…).

READ ALSO Diletta Leotta explosive bikini made in Sicily (PHOTO). And Canalis reveals to her that…



Subscribe to the newsletter

