See Federico Pellegrini swimming is always a great emotion: in the eighth episode of Beijing Express 2023, the Sky show (yesterday also streaming on NOW, and always available on demand), the Divine put on a costume again and has returned to try his hand at swimming, together with her husband Matteo Giunta. Not an Olympic swimming pool, but the open sea of ​​Kep, not an Olympic or world gold medal up for grabs, but the possibility of resuming the race on the journey of Beijing Express.

Beijing Express, Federica Pellegrini returns to swim (photo Sky)



Federica Pellegrini returns to swim: mission accomplished in Beijing Express

The objective of this very special “bath” is to recover a pot with blue crabs and crabs, the two most common species of crab in Cambodia. Seeing Federica Pellegrini swimming again struck the public, and evidently Matteo Giunta too…

Federica Pellegrini returns to swim, Beijing Express the video





Beijing Express 2023, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta (Novelli Sposi) eliminate Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizi (Activists)

The first competitors to jump on the Red Carpet of the eighth stage of Beijing Express (the first in Cambodia, 386 km from Phnom Penh to Oudong) were i Newlyweds (Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta)followed by Mediterranean (Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia) Italian Americans (Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore); in the final ballot i Sicilians (Totò Schillarci and Barbara Lombardo) and the Activists (Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizi)which led Federica and Matteo to have to eliminate one of the two couples with whom they bonded the most during this trip: the choice fell on Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizi “Federippi”, and the decision was confirmed by black envelope with the verdict of elimination stage.

Beijing Express 2023 Giorgia Soleri and Federica Fabrizi: eliminated the Activists (Sky photo)

Beijing Express 2023, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta in seminal with… The four couples

Novelli Sposi (Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta), Italo Americans (Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore), Mediterraneans (Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia) and Siculi (Totò Schillaci and Barbara Lombardo) will therefore be the protagonists of the Beijing Express semifinalthe decisive challenge to win a place in the final of this edition of the Sky reality show: Thursday 4 May, again on Sky and streaming on NOW, the four competing couples will continue their discovery of Cambodia, amidst unusual adventures and insidious surprises, battle to the last inch before the Red Carpet. Who will be able to resist the effort and access the Beijing Express 2023 Final?

Beijing Express, record TV ratings

The first stop in Cambodia scores for Beijing Express 2023 an all-time TV ratings record: yesterday’s episode, on Sky Uno/+1 and on demand, recorded 505,000 average viewers with a share of 2.1%, the highest figure ever for the Sky show: a result that grows by +21% compared to last week and +11% compared to the homologous episode of the previous season

