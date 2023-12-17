Federica Pellegrini to Diletta Leotta, the most uncomfortable question on the possibility that her daughter could one day go out with her coach

Will the little girl be able to go out with her coach?” here's the really uncomfortable question, which Federica Pellegrini answers with a certain embarrassment. «This is very mean, you were a bit of a s*****. Obviously she will be able to do it, but not as a child. And it will depend on how old she will be her coach. It happened to me after coming out of an important relationship that lasted many years. I had never thought of Matteo from a different perspective and I suddenly began to see him differently. For the first time in my life I'm the one who threw myself into the void. He, on the other hand, made me sweat it. Knowing how things work in our world, he wanted to avoid tarnishing his image as a coach for something that he initially perhaps didn't believe in 100%. Then evidently when he understood that it would be something important he let himself go. It took time to convince him.”

Federica Pellegrini and the water birth: the words of the Divine to Diletta Leotta

«The idea is to give birth in water. I would like to give birth in my natural element, not so much because of what is scientifically proven, but precisely because I would feel more at ease. At the moment we call the little girl “Meringue” because we don't want to spoil her name. But we chose her name from the beginning.” «But it won't be “Water”, right? I called her Aria” jokes Diletta Leotta.

Federica Pellegrini reveals the date of birth to Diletta Leotta

«My birth is scheduled between Christmas and New Year, the indicative date is December 29th. My mother is rooting for the baby to be born on December 30, her birthday, while my dad would like the baby to be born in 2024, the Olympic year. In fact, I was born on August 5, 1988 and my parents remember watching the Seoul Olympics while they held me in their arms.”

Federica Pellegrini, sporty daughter? La Divina a Mamma Dilettante by Diletta Leotta

«I hope my little girl has a good feeling with the water, but I don't want to impose a life as an athlete on her. I don't want to tell her to retrace my footsteps. She will certainly be a sportswoman, then she will decide which discipline to practice. The little girl's father is not very convinced about swimming and would focus on other sports. But we would like you to practice sports. I hope she takes from me the determination and the fact that she is fundamentally a strong woman. Regardless of what happened to me in her life, I have always made her choices with total freedom. And this is the teaching I would like to give you.”

Federica Pellegrini to Diletta Leotta: sport as a school of life, which makes people better

«Sport is a great school of life. 90% of the time sport forms better human beings, because it gives them the opportunity to live with victory, with defeat, with sacrifice, with determination. And this happens at all levels. Even if you are a small child, in fact, and you have to face your first race, you are still accompanied by that sense of emotion, a bit of anxiety, the fact of not wanting to lose, the joy of winning, the desire to arrive ready for the appointment ».

