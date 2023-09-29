Federica Pellegrini, ‘divine’ and sensual transparencies at the presentation of the Icon lingerie line by Victoria’s Secret

Federica Pellegrini and her husband Matteo Giunta were guests at the Victoria’s Secret store in recent days where the new “Icon” women’s underwear collection was presented (in Galleria del Corso) during the last Milan Fashion Week 2023.

“My partner in crime”wrote the Divine – transparent bodysuit with black trousers matching her winning look for the event – and Italian swimming legend posting some photos with her husband.

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, from ‘Newlyweds’ by Beijing Express to mum and dad of the baby on the way

The couple is having a dream year: after their great participation in Beijing Express on Sky (in recent weeks a free-to-air repeat on TV8) which saw i “Just Married” finish in second place behind the Italian Americans (Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore, here is the Affaritaliani.it interview with the winners) and the release of book of Faith (Gold – Published by La nave di Teseo), the sweet news of the pregnancy: the couple announced the imminent arrival of a baby at the end of July.

See also Superlega, Verona wins the advance on Cisterna and sends Milan to the playoffs Read also



Zaira Nara, without the bra: Wanda Nara’s sister scores a euro goal. The photos

It will be a pink bow and Federica Pellegrini’s fans romantically dream that perhaps one day the little girl will be able to follow in her mother Fede’s sporting footsteps.

Meanwhile, waiting for the birth (scheduled for December), fans are sending messages of love to the couple. “Pregnancy gives you a beautiful glow”, we read among the comments on the social post. “How beautiful you are”, they write. And again: “Two Olympians”… “Wonderful”



Read also



Paige Spiranac, explosive selfies: the golfer makes the green hot. The photos

Subscribe to the newsletter

