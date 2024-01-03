Federica Pellegrini became a mother, she gave birth to Matilde

Federica Pellegrini has become a mother: the former swimming champion, in fact, has given birth to her firstborn, Matilde.

The announcement was made by the new parents Matteo Giunta and Federica Pellegrini precisely on their respective sides profiles On Instagram they wrote: “2 complicated days… You've finally arrived!!! Matilda”.

“Thanks to the angels who looked after us during this journey, Titty, Marcello, Giada, Alessandra, Massimo and the entire team at the Sacro Cuore hospital”.

The two, therefore, have finally revealed the name of their daughter who until now they had always called “Meringue”.

“Meringue of my heart, it's time to move out” Federica Pellegrini wrote on social media on New Year's Day. The little girl, in fact, had to wait a few days before the natural due date.

The former swimming champion announced that she was pregnant last July 26 through a video posted on her social profiles.