The liquid diet craze broke out on the web after the words of the former swimmer and her husband.

Since when Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta they unveiled on social media to follow one day a week there liquid dieton the web is erupted a real craze. In fact, many fans have asked for information on what it is.

It is a diet to be adopted once a week (Federica and Matteo have chosen Tuesday, ed) able to bring benefits to liver and kidneys.

“Is useful to rest a little kidneys And liver. One day a week we introduce liquids only”- the words of Matteo Giunta.

Federica Pellegrini instead he said about their liquid diet: “You must know that to keep the line every Tuesday we do liquid Tuesday. From Tuesday for breakfast, only liquid, to Wednesday for breakfast, normal. This is the first after the summer and we are struggling!“.

But what does this diet consist of? For the Pellegrini-Giunta couple it is a diet that from breakfast on Tuesday to breakfast on Wednesday, is totally based on the introduction of liquids.

For breakfast they only have a latte. For lunch and dinner, however, the two bring pastries or vegetable soups, obviously liquid, to the table. And as snacks there is no shortage of yogurt. But is a diet that is good for you?

The doctor answered Emanuela Longa in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Their idea is simply to follow a low-calorie diet once a week. On the fact that it is liquid or semi-liquid, nothing to say: being liquid allows you to digest more easily and take more water, so from this point of view there is nothing negative.”- specified the specialist doctor in Sports Medicine at the Interdepartmental Center of Biology and Sports Medicine of the University of Pavia.