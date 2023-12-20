Federica Pellegrini and the flirtation with Alberto Tomba, here is the Divine truth

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta count the days until little Meringa is born. I leave closer and closer. La Divina and those rumors about the alleged flirtation with Alberto Tomba in 2018? Nope. “Bliss Gossip”

Federica Pellegrini, water birth and the birth of 'Meringa' is approaching

Countdown for Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta: in a few days they will finally become mother and father of the little girl that Divina has been carrying for almost nine months. The birth will arrive during the Christmas holidays or with the start of the new year and could be in water. The name? Top secret, very few people know. The little one up to now has the nickname 'Meringue' and there are those who have put forward the hypothesis that M is the initial letter. But we are really at the fantasy name. All that remains is to wait for the announcement of her husband's former world swimming champion. In the meantime, Divina recently gave an interview to La Stampa in which she wanted to clarify some rumors that had circulated about her and Alberto Tomba a few years ago.

Federica Pellegrini and the rumors about that flirtation with Alberto Tomba: the Divine truth

Federica Pellegrini and those rumors about the alleged flirtation with Alberto Tomba in 2018? Nope. Having said that already at the time you had spoken of “Gossip invented from scratch”. In any case, to the question – “Has there ever been a passing flirtation with Tomba?” La Divina – who at the time had left her relationship with Filippo Magnini and was linked to Matteo Giunta (even if they had not yet made their love story official) – explains: «No, true friendship began late. I was about to retire, I was busy and despite some bizarre gossip, Matteo was never jealous of him. I was the jealous one.”

Federica Pellegrini: there are still those who see the woman in the mother box

Federica Pellegrini also spoke about the pregnancy and how much attention her fans have for the birth of her little girl: “I expected people to ask themselves when I would become a mother, not with so much insistence – says Divina in the interview with La Stampa – I went from having to swim to having to give birth. There were intrusive messages on the Instagram profile which fortunately self-moderated with reactions such as 'stop it'.” And she adds: “There was a certain amount of romanticism in the curiosity, unfortunately also a lot of backwardness: in Italy there are still those who see the woman in the mother box”. Before becoming a mother, Federica Pellegrini gave herself up to a few whims: “I learned to ski barefoot and I should have gotten rid of thrilling whims for a while, I still have a lot of trips planned and I'm putting them on hold.”

