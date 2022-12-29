Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta holidays and… “honeymoon”

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta enjoy some well-deserved holidays between Christmas and New Year’s Eve: “Finally our honeymoon …… (the banal one (someone will understand)”, writes the Divine of Italian swimming by adding a laughing emoticon. Sea and exotic destination for the couple. Who needs a little tan… “Yes, we’re a little white”, Federica admits.

Federica Pellegrini, the spectacular dive and Matteo Giunta’s “obvious preferences”.

Who subsequently always on his Instagram profile publishes a beautiful video of an underwater dive. “Nature always surprises you,” she says Federico Pellegrini admired by the beauty of the seabed and by the fish that populate it. The legend of world swimming then also jokes about some shots of Matteo Giunta…. “Excuse me…. in the foreground but my husband has obvious preferences”, she writes with a second laughing emoticon. And… applause to Federica also for the irony. Here is the video.

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta, the video of the dive





