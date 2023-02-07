The Olympic champion answers those who ask her questions about her children: here are her words

Over the past few hours the name of Federico Pellegrini returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the Olympic champion has shown herself to be a real storm on social media. The reason? The swimmer is no longer accepting applications regarding motherhood.

After the umpteenth question regarding whether or not she wants children, Federica Pellegrini blurted out on social media. There champion she didn’t send them to say and she let herself go to a long and hard one outburst which has not gone unnoticed. These were his words about it:

This is something that is often asked of me, very assiduously. And I’m starting to find it a bit heavy and not so much for the question itself, because the beauty of having children is something like no other in life.

And, continuing, the Olympic champion added:

But it almost seems that if they didn’t come, if they weren’t there, I should feel less accomplished than I am. No, absolutely no. So if they come, they will, if they don’t, baby, but my life will go on anyway.

In this way, therefore, Federica Pellegrini wanted to put i dots on the i.

Even if marriage with Matteo Giunta proceeding at full speed, it is not yet the right time to welcome a baby into the family. According to the champion’s words, having children is not one priority for a woman. Certainly Federica doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.

When it comes to Federica Pellegrini the question on maternity it is without a doubt the most popular one. Hoping that the outburst to which the champion let herself go will clarify once and for all the point of view of the champion who she hopes will no longer be asked such questions.