A documentary film on the career of sports and not only of Federica Pellegrini it was basically something due. Because between the ups and downs of a long stay in half the world pools, the Italian athlete was the symbol of sporting tenacity. Passionate about fashion, also protagonist of the gossip columns, Pilgrims she was chosen as the testimonial of dozens and dozens of brands precisely because of the significance of her efforts. The desire to win, to fight, her humanity in defeat: all character sides that have made her popular. The film is called Underwater, and will be screened for the first time in cinemas on 10 January.

Produced by Fremantle and distributed by Notorious Pictures, the documentary focuses above all on the tiring approach to Tokyo 2020 (Olympics held in 2021 due to Covid, this period was so particular) with the final reached in the 200 meters freestyle. Before this race, a well-deserved catwalk without a medal, Pellegrini was the Italian swimmer who won the most awards: first Italian Olympian in swimming (gold in Beijing 2008 in the 200 freestyle); debut with silver at the Athens Games in 2004; winning 53 international medals; world record in the 200 sl still unbeaten.

The original music by Federica Pellegrini – Underwater was conceived and composed by Samuel, frontman and co-founder of Subsonica and founder of Motel Connection. Directed by Sara Ristori. Pellegrini retired in November 2021 during the Italian Winter Championships, but it is clear that her sporting legacy will remain in Italian swimming for a long time to come.