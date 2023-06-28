Federica Panicucci a few days ago he celebrated the birthday of his second child Matthias who turned 16. Mattia Fargetta it is the second child of Panicucci and her ex-husband Mario Fargetta. Before him was born Sofia who is now 17 years old. Both never appear together with mother Federica on social networks, the Mediaset presenter likes to maintain a certain privacy on the life of her two children who are still minors.

Source: Instagram

But for the sixteenth birthday he wanted to make an exception. Federica has published a post Instagram together with his son Matthias in front of the triumphal arch of Paris during a vacation. A few words in the caption but which are enough to make people understand the love she has for her.

“Happy Birthday my love. Life is all yours” – wrote Federica. The father Mario Fargetta was also of the same opinion, who always entrusted a post to social networks by writing: “A part of me was born and grew up with you. Happy birthday Mattia, dad is always more proud of the man you are becoming!”.

Federica has a beautiful relationship with her two children. In an old interview given to Silvia Toffanin a very truespeaking of them he said: “Watching them grow up is one of the best things that can happen to a mother. They are two good guys. They are sportsmen, scholars, have many friends and now they are also starting to go to the disco”.

“Words are not enough to describe our love for you, because it is infinite. You are the only person who will always be by our side at all times, and we wanted to thank you for all the opportunities and teachings you have given us, which have made us the judicious guys you are so proud of” – Mattia had replied instead that he will certainly be happy with the nice words spent by his parents.