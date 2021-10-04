Federica Panicucci has revealed in what relationship she is with her ex partner and how she manages the schedules with her children

Federica Panicucci was among this weekend’s guests very true. The woman, he spoke at length with Silvia Toffanin also retracing his past loves. The presenter is now linked with Marco Bacini and soon they will probably get married.

The presenter was first romantically linked to Mario Fargetta, with the man she was more than twenty years old and is the father of her two children: Sofia aged 16 and Mattia aged 14.

I have been with Mario Fargetta for twenty years, even if our lives have separated, our relations are still good. We separated as mature people. We have always had good relationships and never critical moments. We have no limits on weekends, holidays, etc. Our children spontaneously decide who to see in total freedom. Whether to spend a weekend with me, or with the father.

The relationship, without pre-established rules, seems to work and even the children are happy to spend the days without too many constraints. Between the two there is the utmost respect and mutual affection:

Never had the classic forced periods, we have always left them very free. And this worked, it was an added value. Wherever you look at it, separation is a pain. For everyone. With this in mind we have tried to create harmony. We tried to build a harmony to make Sofia and Mattia feel good.

Even after separation, no second thoughts. Federica Panicucci was already aware of the end of her marriage.

“Was it difficult to get to this balance? No, perhaps because it was already a marked path. When we found ourselves separating in our hearts, we knew we would arrive there ”.

